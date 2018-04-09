Johnny Marr Announces New Album and Streams First Song

Marr had this to say about his third solo record, "Call The Comet is my own magic realism. It's set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society.

"The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It's something that people like me can relate to."

Check out a stream for the first song, "The Tracers" via Spotify here.