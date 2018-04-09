Michael Schenker Fest Announce Fall Tour

The tour will feature the legendary guitarist joined by Michael Schenker Group singer Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley along with Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock frontman Doogie White.

Schenker had this to say, "Following a really enjoyable and successful North American tour, I'm happy to announce that I'll be touring in the UK and mainland Europe with Michael Schenker Fest. On tour we will play an extended set-list with classics from across the M.S.G. eras plus UFO, Scorpions, Temple Of Rock and material from the new album 'Resurrection', too.

"We have had great fun performing the new songs for the first time in North America - they've had a great reception from the audience. Experiencing the third part of my career in such nice company is a true pleasure. I hope to see you on our UK and European tour, keep on rockin'!" See the dates below:

05 Nov - Glasgow, O2 ABC

06 Nov - Birmingham, O2 Institute

08 Nov - North Wales, Hard Rock Hell Festival

09 Nov - Newcastle, O2 Academy

10 Nov - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

11 Nov - Manchester, Academy