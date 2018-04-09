Pink Floyd Reissuing 1971 Compilation 'Relics'

The collection presents singles, B-sides and tracks from the band's first three albums - 1967's "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn", 1968's "A Saucerful Of Secrets" and 1969's "More."

The set was Pink Floyd's first album to include their first two singles - 1967's "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play" - as well as the original studio recording of "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", the B-side of the 1968 single, "Point Me At The Sky", and rounded out with the then-previously unreleased 1969 Roger Waters track, "Biding My Time."

Keeping true to the original artwork, the 2018 "relics" reissue features the black and white drawings by drummer Nick Mason, carrying the iconic subtitle 'A Bizarre Collection of Antiques & Curios'.

Remastered by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman, all tracks are the original stereo versions except the Syd Barrett-era, mono mixed singles "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play."