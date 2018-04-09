Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video

The band this to say about the new effort, "The 14-track album, Shinedown's most raw and personal to date, is a mental, emotional and physical journey that follows an individual from life's lowest lows to the highest highs, as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear…

"The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a powerful statement about the resolve of the human spirit, our will to overcome struggles and the importance of respecting and leaning on one another." Watch the video here.