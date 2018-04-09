Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

The singer and band cofounder both sat down for an interview with WEBN radio in Cincinnati and Gutt was how he adjusting to being in such a high profile band. He responded, "I just do my thing. I sing, I hit the stage and that's about it. I've been doing it a long time. When I wasn't in Stone Temple Pilots, I was playing gigs to pay my rent, so sometimes, I had to play six nights a week. I didn't really have a choice."

DeLeo then expanded on that them, "We're such fans of music. We were built for this. It's interesting, because I've had friends over the years, they express to me, 'Oh, man, I'd love to come out and spend a few days on the road.' I send them an itinerary; they say, 'I think this will be a good place for me to fly in. I'll fly out here.' And after 48 hours on the road, they're like, 'I think I'm getting the flu, man. I've got to go home.'"

Jeff added, "It's like camping a lot" and Dean agreed, "It is. It's just an interesting lifestyle. It's like the circus, really - you're just traveling from town to town, and going into town and entertaining and having fun and sharing music and having a blast."