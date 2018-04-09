Terrorvision and Traitors Stars Reveal Johnny Cash Cover

The new album will be entitled "Grand Ole Otley" and is set to be released on June 8th. Hamilton had the following to say about the new album,"I'm still not exactly sure how it happened

"I was already a fan of Terrorvision, and we have a lot of mutual friends, but I had never met Tony. One day, our producer Dave Hamilton, goes, 'What would you think about recording a song with Tony?' Before I knew it, we were recording an old song together called Everytime I'm Kissing You. Never in a million years did I think we'd make an album together. Especially not this album."

"Doing the initial recordings in the back of that beautiful old building definitely lent itself well to the vibe and a direction of the album," says Hamilton "That old school, dark/creepy vibe lends itself well to these tunes. I think we've stumbled onto something wonderful here." Check out the song here.