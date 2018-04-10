5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

Luke Hemmings had the following to say about the brand new album, "Growing up is what we had to do on Youngblood. Seven years as a band may seem like a long time, but we were teenagers when we started.

"We had to look at each other and say, 'Are we going to stop now, or do this forever? Because if we continue, then we have to go farther than we ever have before.'"

Fans can catch the band performing the album's lead single "Want You Back," on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this Wednesday, April 11th.