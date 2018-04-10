Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The newly announced tour leg will be kicking off on October 4th in Albany, NY at the Palace Theater and will wrap things up on October 24th in Rockford, IL at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Cooper will be launching the summer leg of trek on August 3rd in West Allis, WI at the Wisconsin State Fair and concluding on September 8th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana Atlantic City

Alice has also revealed that he will have a very special treat for fans that attend the shows in Los Angeles (Aug 12th) and Las Vegas (Aug 10th) where the concerts will feature original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as a support act.



Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates:

8/3 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

8/5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

8/6 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

8/8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pike's Peak Center

8/10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Hotel + Casino

8/11 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort + Casino

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

8/14 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

8/15 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino

8/16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

8/18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/19 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

8/20 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/22 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium

8/23 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

8/25 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

8/26 - Estevan, SK - Affinity Place

8/28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

8/29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

8/30 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

9/2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

9/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9/6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

9/7 - York, PA - York Fair

9/8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City

10/4 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater

10/9 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/12 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

10/13 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

10/14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hill Lawn

10/16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

10/19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater

10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

10/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

10/23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

10/24 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center