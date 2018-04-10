|
Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall
.
Rock legend Alice Cooper has added a new fall leg to his upcoming North American tour that he will be launching in support of his latest studio album "Paranormal". The newly announced tour leg will be kicking off on October 4th in Albany, NY at the Palace Theater and will wrap things up on October 24th in Rockford, IL at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Cooper will be launching the summer leg of trek on August 3rd in West Allis, WI at the Wisconsin State Fair and concluding on September 8th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana Atlantic City Alice has also revealed that he will have a very special treat for fans that attend the shows in Los Angeles (Aug 12th) and Las Vegas (Aug 10th) where the concerts will feature original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as a support act.
The newly announced tour leg will be kicking off on October 4th in Albany, NY at the Palace Theater and will wrap things up on October 24th in Rockford, IL at the Coronado Performing Arts Center
Cooper will be launching the summer leg of trek on August 3rd in West Allis, WI at the Wisconsin State Fair and concluding on September 8th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana Atlantic City
Alice has also revealed that he will have a very special treat for fans that attend the shows in Los Angeles (Aug 12th) and Las Vegas (Aug 10th) where the concerts will feature original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as a support act.