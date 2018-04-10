News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall
04-10-2018
Alice Cooper

Rock legend Alice Cooper has added a new fall leg to his upcoming North American tour that he will be launching in support of his latest studio album "Paranormal".

The newly announced tour leg will be kicking off on October 4th in Albany, NY at the Palace Theater and will wrap things up on October 24th in Rockford, IL at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Cooper will be launching the summer leg of trek on August 3rd in West Allis, WI at the Wisconsin State Fair and concluding on September 8th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana Atlantic City

Alice has also revealed that he will have a very special treat for fans that attend the shows in Los Angeles (Aug 12th) and Las Vegas (Aug 10th) where the concerts will feature original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as a support act.

Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates:
8/3 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
8/5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
8/6 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
8/8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pike's Peak Center
8/10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Hotel + Casino
8/11 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort + Casino
8/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
8/14 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
8/15 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria Casino
8/16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
8/18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
8/19 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
8/20 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8/22 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium
8/23 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
8/25 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
8/26 - Estevan, SK - Affinity Place
8/28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
8/29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
8/30 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
9/1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
9/2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
9/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
9/6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
9/7 - York, PA - York Fair
9/8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Atlantic City
10/4 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/12 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
10/13 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
10/14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hill Lawn
10/16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/17 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
10/19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater
10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
10/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater
10/23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
10/24 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

