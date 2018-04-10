News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour
04-10-2018
.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard and Journey's massive North American tour just became more epic with the two mega-selling bands announcing that they have added a new date to the trek.

Their originally announced show at the Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which was the final concert for the lengthy tour, had such high demand that they have now added a second show the next night.

The new concert will be taking place at the venue on Sunday, October 7th and they will begin general public ticket sales for show this Saturday, April 14th at 10AM local time, with presales promos kicking off today (April 10th) at 10AM (both via Ticketmaster.com).

The two rock heavyweights will be kicking off the tour on May 21st in Hartford, CT at the XL Center and wrapping up the roadtrip with this second Forum show.

Def Leppard & Journey North American Tour Dates:
05/21 Hartford, CT XL Center
05/23 Albany, NY Times Union Center
05/25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
05/26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
05/28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
05/30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
06/01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
06/02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
06/05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
06/06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
06/08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
06/09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
06/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
06/13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
06/15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
06/16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
07/01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
07/03 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
07/06 Memphis, TN FedExForum
07/07 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
07/09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07/11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
07/13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
07/14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
07/16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
07/18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
07/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
07/21 Denver, CO Coors Field
07/23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
07/25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field
07/28 Fargo, ND Fargodome
08/11 Boston, MA Fenway Park
08/13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
08/17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
08/18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
08/20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
08/22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
08/24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
08/25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
08/27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
08/29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
08/31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
09/01 Houston, TX Toyota Center
09/03 Houston, TX Toyota Center
09/05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
09/07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
09/21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park
09/23 San Diego, CA Petco Park
09/25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/26 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
09/28 Portland, OR Moda Center
09/29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
10/01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
10/04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
10/06 Inglewood, CA Forum
10/07 Inglewood, CA Forum

Def Leppard MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

More Def Leppard News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour

Def Leppard Kicking Off Box Set Series This Spring

Def Leppard Add New Date To Hysteria Tour

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed

Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Stars Lead Guest Lineup On New Album 2017 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Page Too:
Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour

Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video

TesseracT Announce Very Special Edition Of New Album 'Sonder'

Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dashboard Confessional Release 'Heart Beat Here' Video

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Maren Morris Goes West For 'Rich' Video

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

Live Nation's Festival Passport Expanded This Year

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bobby Bare Welcomed Back To Grand Ole Opry For 83rd Birthday

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.