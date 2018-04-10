Elvis' Ed Sullivan Show Appearances Set For Release

The releases are led by the the 3 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring Elvis Presley (2 DVD), which includes all three entire episodes that featured Elvis. Preorder it here.

They will also be releasing JUST ELVIS: All His Ed Sullivan Show Performances (1DVD), featuring just his iconic performances, including his infamous 1957 performance filmed from the waist up.

And finally Elvis: The Great Performances (2DVD), which collects three previously released documentaries featuring appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and dozens of other great Elvis TV and film performances into one DVD collection: Center Stage, The Man And The Music, and From The Waist Up.



In addition, three popular, previously released DVD collections: The Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring The Beatles, The Best Of The Supremes On The Ed Sullivan Show, and The Best Of The Temptations On The Ed Sullivan Show have been digitally upgraded from standard definition to high definition video for release by SOFA Entertainment/UMe on May 25.

The Three Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring Elvis Presley presents the three entire "Ed Sullivan Show" episodes with Elvis's historic performances, from September and October 1956 and January 1957. All 13 of Elvis' electrifying performances for the program (including medleys) are featured in the 2DVD collection, as well as each show's additional guests, including comedians Carol Burnett and Señor Wences, actor Charles Laughton, and boxer Sugar Ray Robinson. Special bonus material includes a home movie of a very early Elvis Presley performance in Houston, Texas; Elvis and Ed Sullivan remembered; and home movies of Elvis, his wife Priscilla, and their daughter Lisa Marie.



September 9, 1956

1. Don't Be Cruel

2. Love Me Tender

3. Ready Teddy

4. Hound Dog



October 28, 1956

5. Don't Be Cruel

6. Love Me Tender

7. Love Me

8. Hound Dog



January 6, 1957

9. Medley: Hound Dog / Love Me Tender / Heartbreak Hotel

10. Don't Be Cruel

11. Too Much

12. When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again

13. Peace In The Valley