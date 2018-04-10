|
Elvis' Ed Sullivan Show Appearances Set For Release
SOFA Entertainment/UMe have announced that they will be revisiting Elvis Presley's appearances on the iconic Ed Sullivan Show with the release of three new DVD collections on May 25th. The releases are led by the the 3 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring Elvis Presley (2 DVD), which includes all three entire episodes that featured Elvis. Preorder it here. They will also be releasing JUST ELVIS: All His Ed Sullivan Show Performances (1DVD), featuring just his iconic performances, including his infamous 1957 performance filmed from the waist up. And finally Elvis: The Great Performances (2DVD), which collects three previously released documentaries featuring appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and dozens of other great Elvis TV and film performances into one DVD collection: Center Stage, The Man And The Music, and From The Waist Up. The Three Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring Elvis Presley presents the three entire "Ed Sullivan Show" episodes with Elvis's historic performances, from September and October 1956 and January 1957. All 13 of Elvis' electrifying performances for the program (including medleys) are featured in the 2DVD collection, as well as each show's additional guests, including comedians Carol Burnett and Señor Wences, actor Charles Laughton, and boxer Sugar Ray Robinson. Special bonus material includes a home movie of a very early Elvis Presley performance in Houston, Texas; Elvis and Ed Sullivan remembered; and home movies of Elvis, his wife Priscilla, and their daughter Lisa Marie.
