News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham
04-10-2018
.
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have fired guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, according to a new report by Rolling Stone. In Buckingham's place, Fleetwood Mac are bringing in Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House to handle guitar duties.

The magazine says Buckingham was dismissed following a disagreement over the band's upcoming tour, which has yet to be announced. "Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," said the group in a statement. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

The band said of the replacements, "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," announced the band. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," adds founder Mick Fleetwood. "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Fleetwood Mac MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fleetwood Mac T-shirts and Posters

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour 2017 In Review

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

Fleetwood Mac's 2018 Tour May Be Their Farewell 2017 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Page Too:
Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour

Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video

TesseracT Announce Very Special Edition Of New Album 'Sonder'

Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dashboard Confessional Release 'Heart Beat Here' Video

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Maren Morris Goes West For 'Rich' Video

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

Live Nation's Festival Passport Expanded This Year

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bobby Bare Welcomed Back To Grand Ole Opry For 83rd Birthday

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.