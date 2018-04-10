News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates
04-10-2018
.
Gary Clark Jr

Gary Clark Jr. has announced some new North American shows this summer and fall to his previously announced tour dates this spring and has postponed his San Francisco concerts.

The newly announced dates kick off with his appearance at the Arroyo Secco Weekend in Pasadena, CA on June 24th and wrap up with the final rescheduled San Francisco show on October 12th.

Clark was originally scheduled to play four shows the historic Fillmore on June 19th through 22nd but he has now rescheduled those shows for October 9th through 12th.

He will be launching his spring tour dates on May 31st in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts with shows set for Memphis, Chattanooga, Louisville, Port Chester, Knoxville, Austin and Phoenix. See all of them below:

Gary Clark Jr. Tour dates:
May 31 Lafayette, LA Acadiana Center for the Arts
June 01 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
June 03 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
June 04 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheatre
June 07 Port Chester The Capitol Theatre
June 08 Port Chester The Capitol Theatre
June 11 Knoxville, TN The Mill & The Mine
June 13 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
June 14 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
June 15 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
June 17 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
June 24 Pasadena, CA Arroyo Secco Weekend
July 29 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival
July 30 Northampton, MA Pines Theatre
Aug 01 Baldwinsville, NY Paper Mill Island
Aug 02 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug 06 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Aug 07 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Sep 02 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
Sep 04 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Sept 05 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Oct 09 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Fillmore
Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Gary Clark Jr MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Gary Clark Jr T-shirts and Posters

More Gary Clark Jr News

