Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

The newly announced dates kick off with his appearance at the Arroyo Secco Weekend in Pasadena, CA on June 24th and wrap up with the final rescheduled San Francisco show on October 12th.

Clark was originally scheduled to play four shows the historic Fillmore on June 19th through 22nd but he has now rescheduled those shows for October 9th through 12th.

He will be launching his spring tour dates on May 31st in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts with shows set for Memphis, Chattanooga, Louisville, Port Chester, Knoxville, Austin and Phoenix. See all of them below:

Gary Clark Jr. Tour dates:

May 31 Lafayette, LA Acadiana Center for the Arts

June 01 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

June 03 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

June 04 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheatre

June 07 Port Chester The Capitol Theatre

June 08 Port Chester The Capitol Theatre

June 11 Knoxville, TN The Mill & The Mine

June 13 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

June 14 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

June 15 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

June 17 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

June 24 Pasadena, CA Arroyo Secco Weekend

July 29 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

July 30 Northampton, MA Pines Theatre

Aug 01 Baldwinsville, NY Paper Mill Island

Aug 02 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug 06 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Aug 07 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Sep 02 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 04 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Sept 05 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Oct 09 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 10 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 11 San Francisco, CA Fillmore

Oct 12 San Francisco, CA Fillmore