Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour
04-10-2018
.
Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album "Dizzy Up The Girl" with a special North American tour.

The special trek is scheduled to launch on September 30th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will be finishing up on November 18th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint.

The band will be performing the entire album on the trek along with some select songs from their career. Frontman John Rzeznik had this to say "I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans".

Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
09/30 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/2 Houston, TX House of Blues
10/3 Dallas, TX House of Blues
10/5 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
10/6 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre
10/7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
10/9 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
10/10 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
10/12 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
10/13 Washington, DC The Anthem
10/15 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
10/16 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
10/17 Boston, MA House of Blues
10/19 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center
10/20 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center
10/21 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex
10/23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
10/24 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
10/26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater
10/27 Minneapolis, MN State Theater
10/28 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
10/30 Denver, CO Paramount Theater
11/1 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
11/3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theater
11/8 San Diego, CA House of Blues
11/9 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
11/18 Las Vegas, NV The Joint

