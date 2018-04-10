|
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour
.
Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album "Dizzy Up The Girl" with a special North American tour. The special trek is scheduled to launch on September 30th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will be finishing up on November 18th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint. The band will be performing the entire album on the trek along with some select songs from their career. Frontman John Rzeznik had this to say "I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans". Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour Dates: