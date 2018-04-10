Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour

The special trek is scheduled to launch on September 30th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will be finishing up on November 18th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint.

The band will be performing the entire album on the trek along with some select songs from their career. Frontman John Rzeznik had this to say "I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans".

Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

09/30 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/2 Houston, TX House of Blues

10/3 Dallas, TX House of Blues

10/5 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

10/6 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre

10/7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

10/9 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

10/10 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

10/12 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

10/13 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/15 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

10/16 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

10/17 Boston, MA House of Blues

10/19 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center

10/20 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center

10/21 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex

10/23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

10/24 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

10/26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater

10/27 Minneapolis, MN State Theater

10/28 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

10/30 Denver, CO Paramount Theater

11/1 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

11/3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theater

11/8 San Diego, CA House of Blues

11/9 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/18 Las Vegas, NV The Joint