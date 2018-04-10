Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium and will wrap up on June 10th in the Toronto, ON at the Sony Centre.

They had this to say, "We've always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it's high time we took that show on the road. We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show."

May 30th Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

May 31st Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

June 2nd Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

June 3rd Washington DC Kennedy Center

June 5th Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

June 6th Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre

June 8th Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts

June 9th Newark, NJ NJPAC

June 10th Toronto, ON Sony Centre