Singled Out: Nitish Pires' It's My Way
04-10-2018
.
Nitish Pires

Mumbai, India based alternative rock singer / songwriter Nitish Pires recently released a video for his single "It's My Way," from his new EP, "Am I Evil." To celebrate we asked him about the track and visual. Here is the story:

It's My way is the first single released with a video from my EP "Am I Evil". This song was put together in a due course of time. The verse melody first occurred while I was at the Domodedovo airport, Moscow. I was so excited to come back to Moscow and meet my old friends I met and made in 2014. For some reason due to excitement, I started whistling which is not actually what I do usually. After some random whistles, my whistling took a shape of a tune which was just a small bite but it sounded very interesting; I quickly unlocked my phone and recorded that 4 sec long melody which became the melody of the verse of It's My Way "

After a year, I had forgotten that melody completely, and once I was jamming in a bar called The House Of Roque, there was a break time in between and my other mates left the stage for drinks, I was still holding the guitar by the corner of the stage and silently playing for my ears despite of the loud speakers playing recorded music. So, while I was playing for myself, there were couple of kids around 2-3 years of age with mothers that climbed on the stage and the manager allowed them to sing on the microphone. I love kids but at that time I was so much into my own world and I was like playing with my own babies of melodies. My mind was not ready to give up on this cute war between me and the kids, and I whispered the chorus GET OUTTA WAY within my head on the melody that became my final Chorus lyrics and melody. I still thank those beautiful kids for that great inspiration, all though the final song has nothing to do with them but I would think they were the angels to give me a direction. Then, I had this new part which seemed catchy, strong and I really liked it. I recorded in my phone again for future reference.

Then once after couple of months, I was listening to all the bits of my recordings in my phone. And that was when I bumped again on the whistle and then bumped back and forth to the kids gifted words and melody. Viola it worked!!!

It's my Way was just me talking and putting down my words together as an answer to all the unwanted barriers, hypocrisy, judgements and unwanted rules.

I produced / recorded this song, infact the whole album "Am I Evil" in my bedroom. I take time in production usually then the writing part. There are many times I would delete the project and start again from the scratch. It's funny one evening when I was producing the song, it sounded great but when I woke up next morning it wouldn't make any sense. I really believe production is the real bridge between the artist song and the listeners.
I played all the guitar parts live, backing vocals were done myself & all the other things were produced using my favorite system "Native Instruments - Komplete 10 ultimate.

The album was co-produced during the Mixing and mastering stage by Siddhartha Barooa from the Lucid Recess Studio's, Gauhati, India. I was so lucky that Sid wasn't busy and he took up my album in the short notice. He is an uncompromising and accomplished gentleman.
The video was as interesting as the audio part

It's funny but I have a tendency to dance, headbang or act like an opera singer depending with the kind of song I am producing. When I produce I want to give it more life by visualizing it. So, whenever I was visualizing I could see people marching to the beats… and super heroes and destruction and resolution to peace and change in the world. I felt like a super hero, who could change this world and bring in happiness. Haha. Well I love it to remain it as a great fantasy. Fantasies are more beautiful than reality. And I never want my fantasies to come true. I thought why not make a video with something super heroism.

The concept of the video is a about how our society (including me of course), is gradually becoming slave to scientific innovations. When I say slave, I mean I need to have more consciousness and awareness about real things around me and not over doing or over using science over nature. Nature is the best resources of energy and we need to constantly use it to stay connected. So, while all this script was finalized.

I called up my old friend and The Director of Cinematography "Leo" to come help me with shooting the video. We went across the empty streets of Goa, India and also visiting Netravali forest to shoot the video.

The video was directed, edited by myself. The Visual FX and CGI was done again by my friends from Luma Pixels Studios, Gauhati.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!

