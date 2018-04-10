News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup
04-10-2018
System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains lead a start packed lineup for this year's Aftershock festival, which will be taking place at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento, CA on October 13th and 14th.

The 7th annual event will also include top sets from Incubus, Godsmack, Shinedown, 311, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, At The Drive-In, Seether and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

Godsmack's Sully Erna shared his excitement, "Sacto!! We can't wait to be a part of Aftershock this year. Do not miss this show! It's big, it's loud and it's angry…So buckle up, cuz this ride goes reeeeeal fasssst!!! See ya in Oct.!"

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian had this to say, "Sacto, we're coming for you. Proud that you're our capital and not D.C. With guitaristDaron Malakian adding, "It's been a minute since we've played Sacramento, so it just felt right to return by headlining Aftershock."

Here is the current full lineup: System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Godsmack, Shinedown, 311, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, At The Drive-In, Seether, Jonathan Davis, Bullet For My Valentine, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Hellyeah, Asking Alexandria, Sevendust, Everlast, GWAR, Emmure, Stick To Your Guns, Dance Gavin Dance, Monster Magnet, Red Sun Rising, Bad Wolves, The Fever 333, Dorothy, Wage War, Plague Vendor, Hyro The Hero, Amigo The Devil, All Them Witches, Slothrust, The Dose, Viza, The Jacks and more to be announced.

