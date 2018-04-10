TesseracT Announce Very Special Edition Of New Album 'Sonder'

Their new studio effort will be entitled "Sonder" and will be released on April 20th in various formats including digitally, a single disc CD, standard vinyl LP, crystal clear vinyl LP, a picture disc and a special 2 disc version that will include the binaural album bonus disc.

Frontman Daniel Tompkins had this to say about the new song, "Conceptually exploring a deep and devouring sense of insignificance, which ties into the overall theme and meaning behind 'Sonder'". Listen to it here.

The binaural bonus version Will be available exclusively as part of the 2CD edition and will present fans with a 360-listening experience designed by Klang: Fabrik for headphones listening.

Amos Williams had this to say, "the concept is to push past the restrictions of a stereo headphone mix and create an accurate '3D' space in which positioning outside of the normal Left Right axis can occur.

"This is something that every artist that uses in ear monitors on stage wishes to recreate; the real and accurate positioning of instruments. We immediately felt that this technology could be applicable to us in the studio.

"TesseracT loves to bring what it does in the studio to the stage, but this time it's experimenting with bringing a live element to the studio."



Sonder Tracklisting:

Luminary

King

Orbital

Juno

Beneath My Skin

Mirror Image

Smile

The Arrow