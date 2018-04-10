The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

The 29 city trek, dubbed the Never-Ending Summer Tour, will feature support from Gym Class Heroes, will include stand alone dates as well as a handful appearances at "regional events" (eg state fairs).

They will be kicking things off on July 25 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and wrapping up on September 9th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:

07/25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07/28 Las Vegas, NV* Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

07/29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

08/5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

08/7 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

08/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

08/11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

08/14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/15 Springfield, IL* Illinois State Fair

08/21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

08/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

08/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

08/29 Allentown, PA* The Great Allentown Fair

08/31 St. Paul, MN* Minnesota State Fair

09/1 Sioux City, IA* Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

09/3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/4 Huber Heights, OH* Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/8 Thackerville, OK* Winstar Casino

09/9 Wichita, KS* INTRUST Bank Arena