The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour
04-10-2018
The Offspring and 311 fans can party like it is 1999 this summer with the bands a announcing that they will be hitting the road together for a North American amphitheater tour.

The 29 city trek, dubbed the Never-Ending Summer Tour, will feature support from Gym Class Heroes, will include stand alone dates as well as a handful appearances at "regional events" (eg state fairs).

They will be kicking things off on July 25 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and wrapping up on September 9th in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:
07/25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
07/28 Las Vegas, NV* Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
07/29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
08/5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
08/7 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
08/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
08/11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
08/14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/15 Springfield, IL* Illinois State Fair
08/21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
08/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
08/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
08/29 Allentown, PA* The Great Allentown Fair
08/31 St. Paul, MN* Minnesota State Fair
09/1 Sioux City, IA* Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
09/3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/4 Huber Heights, OH* Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/8 Thackerville, OK* Winstar Casino
09/9 Wichita, KS* INTRUST Bank Arena

