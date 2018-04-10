Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Keenan and his Tool bandmates began recording their new studio effort last month, when released it will be the follow-up to their "10,000 Days" album, which was released in 2006.

The frontman recently sat down with Revolver to discuss A Perfect Circle and the subject of the long awaited new Tool album came up. He had this to say, "I had this other looming project [Tool] that can't seem to go forward, as much as I've tried, every magic word in the book that I tried. It's just no different - and worse because there's pressure now, and what are we? Chinese Democracy II or III?"