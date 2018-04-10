Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video

The band recruited John Deeb to direct the new performance focused video which was shot on location in Orlando and produced by his Deeb Studios. It can be streamed here.

The new visual comes as Trivium prepare to hit the road for a busy touring season including appearances at many of this year's leading music festivals as we as a North American trek with Bullet for My Valentine and headline dates.

Trivium Tour Dates:

4/27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

4/28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock*

4/30 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2***

5/1 - Knoxville, TN - The International

5/2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City**

5/4 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall***

5/5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

5/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore**

5/8 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre**

5/10 - Portland, ME - Aura**

5/11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom**

5/12 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall**

5/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

5/15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater**

5/17 - Hartford, CT - The Webster***

5/18 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater**

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range*

5/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection****

5/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's****

5/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge****

5/25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

5/26 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live****

5/27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues****

7/13 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

7/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA*

7/28 - Montreal, Canada - Heavy Montreal*

*Festival Appearanc11e

**With Bullet for My Valentine

***With 68

****With Toothgrinder