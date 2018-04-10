Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

97.7 QLZ Springfield, IL reports The Cardinal was joined by The Nameless Ghouls for a three-song mini-set that included the 2016 Grammy Award winning track, "Cirice", from 2015's "Meliora" and the first known public performance of "Rats", the lead single from the group's upcoming fourth studio album.

Ghost recently unveiled their new leader - who replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III - in a video introduction to Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator. Not a part of the Papa Emeritus bloodline, the Cardinal has heterochromia iridum, a condition where the iris of one eye is a different color than the iris of the other eye.

Ghost recorded their latest studio effort last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). Watch the video of the debut here.