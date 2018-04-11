Iron Maiden Announce New Eddie Halloween Masks

Trick or Treat Studios and the metal legends will be expanding their line of Eddie masks for this year and started pre-orders for the new designs based on the artwork for "Aces High", "Somewhere In Time" and "The Final Frontier" as well as the "The Number of the Beast" devil.

The new designs will be shipping in August and September and join the previously released lineup of the full "Piece of Mind" costume, and masks for that artwork, the self-titled debut album Eddie, "Killers", "The Book Of Souls", "Powerslave" pharaoh and World Slavery Tour mummy. Check out all of the designs here.