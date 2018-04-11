News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Announce New Eddie Halloween Masks
04-11-2018
.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden fans will have some more options for this year's Halloween fun with the announcement of four new masks of the band's iconic mascot Eddie are coming just in time for the holiday.

Trick or Treat Studios and the metal legends will be expanding their line of Eddie masks for this year and started pre-orders for the new designs based on the artwork for "Aces High", "Somewhere In Time" and "The Final Frontier" as well as the "The Number of the Beast" devil.

The new designs will be shipping in August and September and join the previously released lineup of the full "Piece of Mind" costume, and masks for that artwork, the self-titled debut album Eddie, "Killers", "The Book Of Souls", "Powerslave" pharaoh and World Slavery Tour mummy. Check out all of the designs here.

Iron Maiden MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Announce New Eddie Halloween Masks

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour

Iron Maiden Singer Announces 'Scream For Me Sarajevo' Screening Event

Tremonti Announce UK And Euro Tour Including Iron Maiden Shows

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams 2017 In Review

Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy 2017 In Review

Iron Maiden Winning War Against Scalpers 2017 In Review

Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour

Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics

Iron Maiden Announce New Eddie Halloween Masks

Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Weekend

Gene Simmons Launches New Imprint For 27 Club Book

Sebastian Bach Announces North American Summer Tour

Paramore Joined by mewithoutYou's Aaron Weiss During Cruise

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

The Bronx Release 'Side Effects' Music Video

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

Tommy Stinson Announces Safe At Home Benefits

- more

Page Too News Stories
A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Maren Morris Goes West For 'Rich' Video

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.