Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Weekend
(hennemusic) Jack White will perform on the April 14 edition of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. Hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney, the rocker's appearance on the episode is to promote his latest No 1 album, "Boarding House Reach", which sold 124,000 equivalent album units in its opening week while scoring the largest sales week for a rock album in 2018. White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The project's latest video, "Over And Over And Over", was was filmed in London, UK in February and directed by Us - the acclaimed duo consisting of Christopher Barrett and Luke Taylor. Read more here.
