Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Ward's Tonk Fest & CD Release Party will take place May 5th at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas. Doors at 5:00 PM. Music starts at 6:00 PM with performances from Josh Ward, Jarrod Birmingham and Jake Worthington.

Josh and his band will be seeing a lot more of the country this year hitting a lot of new places on his never ending tour. "I never thought I would be rolling down the road with one of the hottest bands in Texas playing shows across the United States. I'm happy to be here."

The Josh Ward band is Josh Ward (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Steve Cargill (bass), Travis Bishop (keys, organ, harmony vocals), Justin Cognito (drums), Rob Smith (lead guitar) and Cody Angel (steel guitar).