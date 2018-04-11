News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video
04-11-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 single, "Moth Into Flame", at the Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on April 5, Czech Republic on April 2, and the band are streaming professional footage from the concert.

The tune was the second track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Currently playing arena dates across Europe, Metallica will bring their 2018 indoor show to North America this fall. "Following last summer's sold-out 25-date stadium run," says the band, "this year we're bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018 in Madison, WI. Along the way we'll be visiting 34 cities we did not go to last year, including a few we haven't been to in decades, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years). About time, wouldn't you say?!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

