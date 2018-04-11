|
Sebastian Bach Announces North American Summer Tour
(hennemusic) Original Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced dates for a summer tour of North America. Bach will be joined by Canadian rock duo The Standstills on all of the dates. Billed as the "Home Away From Home" tour, the 6-week run will begin in Highland, CA on June 8; an initial series of US west coast shows will be followed by an extensive Canadian trek before returning Stateside for some east coast appearances ahead of the July 14 finale in Woodhaven, MI. Bach - who has a cameo in the video for the new Godsmack track "Bulletproof" - is reviewing material in the demo stage for the follow-up to 2014's "Give 'Em Hell." See the tour dates here.
