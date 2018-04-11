Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel

Blixa Sounds have announced that they will be releasing the reissue of Bishop's third album "Red Cab To Manhattan" on May 11th complete with five bonus tracks.

The CD will feature gatefold packaging and the album digitally remixed from the original master tapes and includes the previously unreleased bonus tracks. Stephen shared his excitement about the reissue, "I'm especially excited because Red Cab is my favorite album.

"It has a lot of variety on it. It has great players including Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel. Plus, there are a lot of cool production things including great computerized keyboard work from Mike Mainieri who co-produced the album with Tommy Mottola."

Red Cab To Manhattan Tracklisting:

1. The Big House

2. Don't You Worry

3. Theif In The Night

4. Send A Little Love My Way (Like Always)

5. Let Her Go

6. Little Moon

7. The Story Of A Boy In Love

8. Living In The Land Of Abe Lincoln

9. Red Cab To Manhattan

10. Sex Kittens Go To College

11. City Girl

12. My Clarinet

Bonus Tracks

13. Hit The Road Jack

14. Send A Little Love My Way

15. Shine On You Crazy Moon

16. Smile When You Touch Her

17.I'd Come Home For You

18.Teenage Millionaire