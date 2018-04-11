System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

That special show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater will be taking place on October 13th at the Southern Calfornia venue and will feature performances from System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, Pallbearer, At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch.

System Of A Down will then play some shows with support from At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch in Phoenix (Oct 16), San Diego, Ca (Oct 17) and Las Vegas (Oct 19).

System Of A Down Live Dates:

10/13 - Devore, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/17 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena