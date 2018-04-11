|
System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced
.
System Of A Down are not only set to headline this year's Aftershock festival in Sacramento but they have revealed four west coast dates this fall including a major show including Incubus and Clutch. That special show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater will be taking place on October 13th at the Southern Calfornia venue and will feature performances from System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, Pallbearer, At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch. System Of A Down will then play some shows with support from At The Drive In and Skeletonwitch in Phoenix (Oct 16), San Diego, Ca (Oct 17) and Las Vegas (Oct 19). System Of A Down Live Dates:
System Of A Down Live Dates: