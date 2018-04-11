News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Bronx Release 'Side Effects' Music Video
04-11-2018
The Bronx

The Bronx have released a brand new music video for their track "Side Effects," which was directed by Christian Jacobs (MC Bat Commander of the Aquabats / co-creator of Yo Gabba Gabba).

Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say about the clip, "The idea is loosely based on an old video game called 'Night Trap' where aliens invade a sexy slumber party and you have this cool, room-to-room, live-action scenario in which you try to save the day.

"The song is about dealing with the side effects of life as a musician/artist; all the things you never saw coming. After finishing a recent UK tour, we flew into Philly to rehearse and shoot the video in two days, and the excitement and inspiration, mixed with delirium and exhaustion, onlyseemed to add to the authenticity of the song's lyrical content. This video is truly a labor of love, just like music/art/life should be." Watch it here.

