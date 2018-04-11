The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

From the opening weekend featuring the alternative R&B of The Weeknd, the classic rock icon Neil Young, pop wonder boy Shawn Mendes, and veteran rocker Jethro Tull, to electro nights with The Chainsmokers, the hip-hop of Future, and Brockhampton, and indie rock with Beck and Phoenix, there are evenings dedicated to jazz, French song, blues, folk, and world music in intimate after-hours shows, daily free performances, and headliners on Canada's largest outdoor venue, the Bell stage. It's a season with something for everyone.

New in 2018, the Festival has redesigned its Gold and VIP Front Stage Zones to accommodate an extra 1,500 seats for general ticketholders in these sought-after front stage sections.

The Festival pass (transferable) provides entry to all shows during the entire 11-day Festival for less than $80 U.S. ($100 CAN) until June 5, and less than $85 U.S after. In addition, the Festival offers daily FREE PROGRAMMING at the Hydro-Québec Stage at Place D'Youville and FIBE Stage at Cœur du FEQ (Heart of FEQ). Find more details and the full lineup here.