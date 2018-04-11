News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics
04-11-2018
Tool

As Tool fans eagerly await the arrival of their long delayed new album, fans in select cities will be given a rare behind the scenes look at the group when they launch a handful of intimate music clinics next month.

The special events will be kicking off in St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center on May 11th and includes stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Royal Oak, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio.

Drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones will be on hand to walk fans in attendance "through a handful of the band's songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live" as well as take part in a Q&A, according to the announcement.

May 11 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center
May 14 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 16 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 17 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
May 19 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

