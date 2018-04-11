|
Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics
.
As Tool fans eagerly await the arrival of their long delayed new album, fans in select cities will be given a rare behind the scenes look at the group when they launch a handful of intimate music clinics next month. The special events will be kicking off in St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center on May 11th and includes stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Royal Oak, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio. Drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones will be on hand to walk fans in attendance "through a handful of the band's songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live" as well as take part in a Q&A, according to the announcement. May 11 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center
The special events will be kicking off in St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center on May 11th and includes stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Royal Oak, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio.
Drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones will be on hand to walk fans in attendance "through a handful of the band's songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live" as well as take part in a Q&A, according to the announcement.
May 11 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center