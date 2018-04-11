Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics

The special events will be kicking off in St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center on May 11th and includes stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Royal Oak, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio.

Drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones will be on hand to walk fans in attendance "through a handful of the band's songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live" as well as take part in a Q&A, according to the announcement.

May 11 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center

May 14 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 16 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 19 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre