Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour

04-11-2018

.

(hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have announced the first series of dates for a 100 show world tour marking their 50th anniversary.



Billed as "Quintessential Yes", the trio of rock veterans will begin a two-week first leg in Warsaw, Poland on June 3; the 8-show run mixes headline gigs with festival appearances in Germany, Sweden and the UK before hitting North America in 2018 and playing South America, central and southern Europe and ending in Japan and the Far East in 2019.



The lineup has also revealed a 10-date, late summer US series that will open with a rare club show performance on August 26 at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles - where the UK band first performed as a headliner in June 1971 - before continuing the US leg with an additional 20+ shows (TBA) in early 2019.



Beyond the tour news. the ARW edition of Yes plan to celebrate the milestone with the August release of a 2CD and 3LP "Quintessential YES 50th Anniversary" anthology curated by band founder and singer Jon Anderson. Read more including the dates here.