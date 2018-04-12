Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

(dcp) The Academy of Country Music have announced some special collaborations that will be part of this the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday night. The event will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS beginning at 8PM ET and it will feature the very first ACM Flashbacks segment which this year will will honor three of country music's hit songs from 1993 with Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith's celebrated No.1 debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy," Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi performing Jackson's ACM Award-winning hit "Chattahoochee," and Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performing Reba's GRAMMY Award-winning hit "Does He Love You."



Additional collaborations include Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina performing the multi-platinum, No. 1 hit "What Ifs," Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performing Urban's new single "Coming Home," plus previously announced Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line performing the chart-topping hit "Meant to Be."



Also, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young will join the lineup of previously announced solo performances by Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young. Previously announced presenters include David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliot, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.