News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced
04-12-2018
.
Blake Shelton

(dcp) The Academy of Country Music have announced some special collaborations that will be part of this the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday night.

The event will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS beginning at 8PM ET and it will feature the very first ACM Flashbacks segment which this year will will honor three of country music's hit songs from 1993 with Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith's celebrated No.1 debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy," Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi performing Jackson's ACM Award-winning hit "Chattahoochee," and Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performing Reba's GRAMMY Award-winning hit "Does He Love You."

Additional collaborations include Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina performing the multi-platinum, No. 1 hit "What Ifs," Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performing Urban's new single "Coming Home," plus previously announced Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line performing the chart-topping hit "Meant to Be."

Also, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young will join the lineup of previously announced solo performances by Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young. Previously announced presenters include David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliot, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.

dcp submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Blake Shelton MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Blake Shelton T-shirts and Posters

More Blake Shelton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Share Spring Break On Social Media

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Blake Shelton No Match For Jimmy Fallon On 'Name That Tune'

Blake Shelton's Releases 'I Lived It' Video

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Dress As 'Scooby-Doo' Gang

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup

'The Voice' Stars Go Vintage Vegas For Throwback Promo

Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Iron Maiden Frontman's Film 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters

Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show

Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

ZZ Top Announce Cinco No. 2 Box Set

Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album

The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Little Steven A Big Part Of This Year's Blues Music Week

Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video

Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.