Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced
(dcp) The Academy of Country Music have announced some special collaborations that will be part of this the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday night. The event will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS beginning at 8PM ET and it will feature the very first ACM Flashbacks segment which this year will will honor three of country music's hit songs from 1993 with Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith's celebrated No.1 debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy," Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi performing Jackson's ACM Award-winning hit "Chattahoochee," and Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performing Reba's GRAMMY Award-winning hit "Does He Love You."
dcp submitted this story.