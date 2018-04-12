News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video
04-12-2018
Anthrax

Anthrax have released a new preview video for their forthcoming live release "Kings Among Scotland" which features the new DVD's producer and director Paul M. Green.

The new home video runs for 2 hours and was captured live during the thrash veteran's sold out show at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow in February of last year where they performed their iconic "Among the Living" in full.

Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers) helmed the new release and had this to say, "I've been in this for sixteen years and I can honestly say I don't think I've ever felt such power at a concert in my life. We had these noise reduction headsets so we could communicate with each other and it was so noisy, even with all that technology, people were not quite hearing what I was saying.

"The power of it was unbelievable. And I was at the back of the auditorium, so god knows what it would have been like in front of the speakers. Anthrax are legends, what more can you say?" Watch the full preview clip here.

