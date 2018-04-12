Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour

The new video can be streamed here and band had this to say about the trek that kicks off on April 18th in Boise, "We have been anticipating this tour since we locked in the dates over the winter.

Touring is a passion of ours, we love playing in new cities, curating a unique live performance, and meeting all the incredible folks that have helped us get to this point.

"Coastlands has gone through a reformation for 2018, both in terms of members and sound. We're excited to present a set of new material, never played out before and to visit some of our favorite cities!"

Coastlands Tour Dates:

04/18 - Visual Arts Collective - Boise, ID

04/19 - Funk n' Dive - Ogden, UT

04/20 - Streets of London - Denver, CO

04/21 - Santa Fe Brewing - Santa Fe, NM

04/25 - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill - Dallas Texas

04/26 - NotsouH - Houston, TX

04/27 - Swan Dive - Austin, TX

04/28 - Rockin Cigar Bar - El Paso, TX

04/29 - Yucca Taproom - Tempe, AZ

04/30 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV

05/02 - Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA

05/03 - Full Circle Brewing - Fresno, CA

05/04 - The Caravan - San Jose, CA

05/05 - - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

05/06 - Reno, NV - The Saint