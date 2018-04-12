|
Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour
Coastlands has released a new music video for their track, "Quiet Beneath the Yangtze River," and have announced the details for their new spring tour across the U.S. The new video can be streamed here and band had this to say about the trek that kicks off on April 18th in Boise, "We have been anticipating this tour since we locked in the dates over the winter. Touring is a passion of ours, we love playing in new cities, curating a unique live performance, and meeting all the incredible folks that have helped us get to this point. "Coastlands has gone through a reformation for 2018, both in terms of members and sound. We're excited to present a set of new material, never played out before and to visit some of our favorite cities!" Coastlands Tour Dates:
