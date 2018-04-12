Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Elliott was a special guest during the premiere episode of Kylie Olsson's new podcast and revealed the following about what he wants played at his funeral, "I've already written it into my will.

"I want 'Anthem' by the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, 'All the Young Dudes,' of course, by Mott the Hoople - and probably 'Rest in Peace' by Mott the Hoople. An obvious choice, but it's just a great song."

He added, "I will probably throw in some ironic song that will make the ones that are sniffling burst into laughter. I've got to throw something mad in there; I don't know what it is yet But 'Dudes' and 'Anthem,' because they're grand and they sound like … Well, 'Dudes' doesn't sound like a death march, but 'Anthem' by the Sensational Alex Harvey Band has got the drum roll and the piano and then the bagpipes come in and take you out. It's almost like a New Year's Eve song; it's very Scottish. And it sounds like a great song to see my ashes blow off into the distance - hopefully in quite a few years' time." Check out the full podcast here.