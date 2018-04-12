|
Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album
Hopesfall have released a new music video for their track "H.A. Wallace Space Academy." The song is the first single from their just announced new studio album. The new full length record will be entitled "Aribiter" and is scheduled to hit stores on July 13th. It comes following the long wait from the group's last album, "Magnetic North," which was released back in 2007.
