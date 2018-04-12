Iron Maiden Frontman's Film 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters

According to the synopsis, "The 1994 concert features global rock star Bruce Dickinson and his band Skunkworks who performed in the midst of the siege of Sarajevo. This is a film about extraordinary people defying the horrors of war, and the musicians who risked their lives to play a show for them."

Dickinson looked back the experience in his memoir "What Does This Button Do?", recalling, "We weren't protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but f*** it, we went anyway.

"The gig was immense, intense, and probably the biggest show in the world at that moment for the audience and for us. That the world didn't really know didn't matter. It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings."

Fans that attend the theatrical screening will also be treated to an exclusive new interview with Dickinson at participating theaters.