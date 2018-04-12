News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show
04-12-2018
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White will appear on NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 12. The rocker will be on hand to promote his upcoming performance this weekend on Saturday Night Live as well as his recently-released third album, "Boarding House Reach."

The follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto" was introduced with the lead singles "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander" ahead of the project's arrival and debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Produced by White, the set sold 124,000 equivalent album units to score the largest sales week for a rock album in 2018. The singer will begin an extensive North American tour in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

