Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

The new clip was a double homecoming for Derulo as it was filmed at The Citadelle Laferriére (a mountaintop fortress located in Nord, in his homeland of Haiti) and the city were he was raised, Miami.

Jason had this to say, "As the lyrics say, 'There's beauty in the unity we've found.' We're inundated everyday with negative news and it's hard to remain positive. That's why it's more important than ever to unite with people in your community to try and make a difference.

"As a Haitian-American, I've become more and more invested in giving back to where my family is from. To that extent, this song is a bit of a launch of plans that I am excited to reveal soon..." Watch the video here.