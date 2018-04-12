Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Ice-T had this to say about working with the band, "It's an honor to record with the legendary Madball. Body Count draws its closest similarities to NY Hardcore. This is a natural."

Madball frontman Freddy Cricien adds "It's truly an honor to have Ice-T on our record! I grew up on his music from his early hip hop stuff till now. He's an iconic figure but also a 'class act', you don't always get both at once. Ice has a great respect for NYHC and MADBALL, means the world. This was meant to happen.... real recognizes real."

Cricien also had this to say about working with Rancid's Tim Armstrong, who co-produced the record with Tue Madsen, "Tim and us go way back, he's an old friend and super talented guy... across the board! A legend in his own right. He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He's respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We're honored to have him on board."

Bassist Hoya Roc summed up, "We got a real good album. It feels like the movie Pulp Fiction. We've got every style of hardcore in there. It feels like we've got something special!"