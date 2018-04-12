News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance
04-12-2018
.
Madball

Madball have announced that they will be releasing their new album "'For The Cause" on June 15th and also revealed that a track on the effort will feature a guest appearance from legendary rapper and Body Count frontman Ice-T.

Ice-T had this to say about working with the band, "It's an honor to record with the legendary Madball. Body Count draws its closest similarities to NY Hardcore. This is a natural."

Madball frontman Freddy Cricien adds "It's truly an honor to have Ice-T on our record! I grew up on his music from his early hip hop stuff till now. He's an iconic figure but also a 'class act', you don't always get both at once. Ice has a great respect for NYHC and MADBALL, means the world. This was meant to happen.... real recognizes real."

Cricien also had this to say about working with Rancid's Tim Armstrong, who co-produced the record with Tue Madsen, "Tim and us go way back, he's an old friend and super talented guy... across the board! A legend in his own right. He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He's respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We're honored to have him on board."

Bassist Hoya Roc summed up, "We got a real good album. It feels like the movie Pulp Fiction. We've got every style of hardcore in there. It feels like we've got something special!"

Madball MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Madball T-shirts and Posters

More Madball News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Madball Postpone Tour Due To Family Medical Issue


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Iron Maiden Frontman's Film 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters

Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show

Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

ZZ Top Announce Cinco No. 2 Box Set

Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album

The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Little Steven A Big Part Of This Year's Blues Music Week

Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video

Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.