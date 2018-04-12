News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Reno Divorce's She's In Love With The Avenue
04-12-2018
.
Reno Divorce

Reno Divorce just released a video for their song "She's In Love With The Avenue" from their "Ship Of Fools" EP and to celebrate we asked singer/guitarist Brent Loveday to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The initial idea for this song came to me around six years ago. I was attending a car show and I spied this young couple perusing up and down the aisles. The guy was greaser, about 19 or 20 years old, and the girl seemed kind of like a square, in comparison. She almost had a Sandy Olsson (from Grease, pre-finale) look to her, now that I think about it. That's probably where my mind was going with it. Even though the guy looked like a greaser, he was "green to the scene", as if he was still cultivating his look and style by taking cues from the old-timers. She was quietly in tow, not really uninterested, but bookish and shy in comparison to the usually pin-up and rockabetty girls that are at car shows like this one. I could tell they both were in awe of the the custom cars and music from the bands who were playing. I remember the first time I'd experienced a show that big when I was young. It was intoxicating. So I'm sitting back, observing, and I see the seasoned vets circling the girl like vultures! I mean, she really was beautiful, and she's there with this greenhorn, so naturally one of them thinks they're gonna spirit her away from him. The kid was asking the old-timers questions about their whips while the other dudes were hitting on her and trying to swoop her up. You could also see the innocence she had when she walked in turn to intrigue, and then turn to licentiousness with the more attention she got. It was like a light bulb went off in her head and she realized that suddenly she was the show-winner.
When I introduce this song at shows, I sometimes say it's a coming-of-age tune. It's about a woman's sexuality getting awakened. It's also a lost love song, though, because she doesn't end up leaving with the one she came with. I saw a lot of myself in that kid. I was young when I got into the punk rock scene and I took my cues from the older guys. I didn't have role models at home, so I found my own. I could see where his genuine interest in those guys' cars would distract him from what was unfolding right under his nose with his girl. It's sad really, but I'm sure he learned a lesson for the next time... "less chat and more hat".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!

Reno Divorce MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Reno Divorce T-shirts and Posters

More Reno Divorce News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Reno Divorce's She's In Love With The Avenue


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Iron Maiden Frontman's Film 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters

Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show

Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

ZZ Top Announce Cinco No. 2 Box Set

Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album

The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Little Steven A Big Part Of This Year's Blues Music Week

Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video

Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.