Singled Out: Reno Divorce's She's In Love With The Avenue 04-12-2018

. Reno Divorce just released a video for their song "She's In Love With The Avenue" from their "Ship Of Fools" EP and to celebrate we asked singer/guitarist Brent Loveday to tell us about the track. Here is the story: The initial idea for this song came to me around six years ago. I was attending a car show and I spied this young couple perusing up and down the aisles. The guy was greaser, about 19 or 20 years old, and the girl seemed kind of like a square, in comparison. She almost had a Sandy Olsson (from Grease, pre-finale) look to her, now that I think about it. That's probably where my mind was going with it. Even though the guy looked like a greaser, he was "green to the scene", as if he was still cultivating his look and style by taking cues from the old-timers. She was quietly in tow, not really uninterested, but bookish and shy in comparison to the usually pin-up and rockabetty girls that are at car shows like this one. I could tell they both were in awe of the the custom cars and music from the bands who were playing. I remember the first time I'd experienced a show that big when I was young. It was intoxicating. So I'm sitting back, observing, and I see the seasoned vets circling the girl like vultures! I mean, she really was beautiful, and she's there with this greenhorn, so naturally one of them thinks they're gonna spirit her away from him. The kid was asking the old-timers questions about their whips while the other dudes were hitting on her and trying to swoop her up. You could also see the innocence she had when she walked in turn to intrigue, and then turn to licentiousness with the more attention she got. It was like a light bulb went off in her head and she realized that suddenly she was the show-winner.

When I introduce this song at shows, I sometimes say it's a coming-of-age tune. It's about a woman's sexuality getting awakened. It's also a lost love song, though, because she doesn't end up leaving with the one she came with. I saw a lot of myself in that kid. I was young when I got into the punk rock scene and I took my cues from the older guys. I didn't have role models at home, so I found my own. I could see where his genuine interest in those guys' cars would distract him from what was unfolding right under his nose with his girl. It's sad really, but I'm sure he learned a lesson for the next time... "less chat and more hat".



