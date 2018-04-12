Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On 04-12-2018

. Today Victoria Ginty shares the story behind one of her favorite tracks, "Hard to Move On", on her latest album "Unfinished Business". Here is the story: This song is one of seven songs on this album that my bandmate, bassist Mike Ivey, and I collaborated on. Mike had been divorced for several years but had not started a new relationship yet. When pressed, he confided in me that though he had let his ex-wife go, he had a hard time moving on, and that there was a big difference between letting go and moving on. He knew they had irreconcilable differences, but missed her all the same. So, we decided that was a great "hook" and story line for a song. I sat down to write the lyrics that would capture the feelings of letting someone go, and the melancholy side of missing them all the same. I sent draft after draft to him, to which he would reply "that's not quite there, dig a deeper"....a taste of my own advice when he would be writing the lyrics to a song. (I swear he was watching a football game as I wrote and rewrote the song!!) Finally, after several drafts, we agreed that the current lyrics captured the evolution of learning to move on. Next, we had to come up with the melody that would fit the feel and mood of the song. First, we set it to a slow blues progression and it was ok, but I felt it was too generic. Once we chose the studio to record the album at, our producer Justin Rose sent a list of studio musicians available to help with the project. After listening to Grace Lougen's guitar work, I realized that she could perform the work I had imagined. So, I contacted her before our sessions in NY and we began working on the melody by email and text. Within a few sessions she had reworked the verses into a beautiful melancholy roll that left the melody in tact, but gave it mellow "cruisy" roll. Once we arrived at the studio, it was like meeting an old friend and the song came together beautifully. First impressions may be that it is a sad song, but its really about reflecting, on what you learned, and picking yourself up and declaring that you are moving on. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself, learn more about the album and find her upcoming live dates right here! Victoria Ginty MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Victoria Ginty T-shirts and Posters More Victoria Ginty News Share this article



