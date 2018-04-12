News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup
04-12-2018
.
Andy Summers

The Police guitarist Andy Summers will be headlining a charity concert next week that was organized by Guitar Player magazine to benefit musicians that were affected by the fires in Northern California.

The special event dubbed "Play It Forward" will be taking place at 8PM local time on April 20th at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (located at 50 Mark West Springs Road) in Santa Rosa, Ca.

In addition to Summers, the lineup for the show will also include L.A. Guns' guitarist Tracii Guns, Michael Jackson's lead guitarist and Jeff Beck collaborator Jennifer Batten and more

Guitar Player Editor in Chief Michael Molenda had this to say, "The rebuilding and healing continues. The magazine was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and it has many readers, friends, peers, and compatriots in the area devastated by the NorCal fires.

The GP staff wanted to do something to help musicians who had lost their homes, their treasured instruments, and, in some cases, their livelihoods. This is a small local event with a lot of heart." Find more details and tickets here.

Andy Summers MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Andy Summers T-shirts and Posters

More Andy Summers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

The Police's Andy Summers Announces New Album 'Triboluminescence'


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

Page Too:
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs

Iron Maiden Frontman's Film 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters

Jack White Announces Appearance On The Tonight Show

Metallica Stream Tracks From Garage Days Reissue

ZZ Top Announce Cinco No. 2 Box Set

Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album

The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

Madball's New Album Features Ice-T Guest Appearance

Little Steven A Big Part Of This Year's Blues Music Week

Anthrax Release Kings Among Scotland Preview Video

Coastlands Release New Video Ahead Of Spring Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates

Josh Ward Announces Tonk Fest & CD Release Party

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.