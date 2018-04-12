The Police's Andy Summers Leads NorCal Fire Benefit Lineup

The special event dubbed "Play It Forward" will be taking place at 8PM local time on April 20th at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (located at 50 Mark West Springs Road) in Santa Rosa, Ca.

In addition to Summers, the lineup for the show will also include L.A. Guns' guitarist Tracii Guns, Michael Jackson's lead guitarist and Jeff Beck collaborator Jennifer Batten and more

Guitar Player Editor in Chief Michael Molenda had this to say, "The rebuilding and healing continues. The magazine was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and it has many readers, friends, peers, and compatriots in the area devastated by the NorCal fires.

The GP staff wanted to do something to help musicians who had lost their homes, their treasured instruments, and, in some cases, their livelihoods. This is a small local event with a lot of heart." Find more details and tickets here.