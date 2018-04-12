Thunderbird Announce New Studio Album

LaFrance had this to say about the effort, "The album is like a collection of short stories. I am singing the songs as different characters, or telling their tales. A gallery of rogues from the dark side!"

The album marked the first recording with new guitarist Brice Tabis (who replaced Rod 'Doc' Coogan) and was mixed by Mike Fraser at The Armoury and mastered by Adam Ayan (Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Queen) at Gateway Mastering.

The record also features a guest appearance from jazz pianist Chris Gestrin, and a string section on closing track "Vampire" arranged and conducted by film composer Peter Allen.

Tracklisting:

1. Liar (Fool's Gold)

2. Little Jenny

3. Star

4. Rain

5. Into the Sun

6. Painted Lady

7. Revolution

8. Man of Clay

9. I'm with You

10. On the Brink

11. King Rat

12. Vampire