Thunderbird Announce New Studio Album
Thunderbird have announced that they will be releasing their new self-titled third album on April 25th which was produced by frontman Marc LaFrance and Kelly Stodola. LaFrance had this to say about the effort, "The album is like a collection of short stories. I am singing the songs as different characters, or telling their tales. A gallery of rogues from the dark side!" The album marked the first recording with new guitarist Brice Tabis (who replaced Rod 'Doc' Coogan) and was mixed by Mike Fraser at The Armoury and mastered by Adam Ayan (Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Queen) at Gateway Mastering. The record also features a guest appearance from jazz pianist Chris Gestrin, and a string section on closing track "Vampire" arranged and conducted by film composer Peter Allen. Tracklisting:
Tracklisting: