Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

One of the highlights of the collection is five rare single edits of "Iron Man",

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Am I Going Insane" (Radio), "Hard Road", and "Symptom Of The Universe".

The collection will also feature 10 unique color picture sleeves, liner notes booklet detailing the rarities and more, lift-off lid box an exclusive 'Henry Devil' spider-dink seven-inch adapter that can also be used as a key ring and more.

Singles Included:

"Evil Woman, Don't Play Your Games With Me" (2012 - Remaster) / "Wicked World" (2012 - Remaster)

"Paranoid" (2012 - Remaster) / "The Wizard" (2012 - Remaster)

"Iron Man" (Single Edit) (2017 - Remaster) / "Electric Funeral" (2012 - Remaster)

"Tomorrow's Dream" (2012 - Remaster) / "Laguna Sunrise" (2012 - Remaster)

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Edited Version) (2018 - Remaster) / "Changes" (2012 - Remaster)

"Am I Going Insane?" (Radio) (Single Edit) (2018 - Remaster) / "Hole In The Sky" (2012 - Remaster)

"Gypsy" (2012 - Remaster) / "She's Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"It's Alright" (2012 - Remaster) / "Rock 'N' Roll Doctor" (2012 - Remaster)

"Never Say Die" (2012 - Remaster) / "She's Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"Hard Road" (Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster) / "Symptom Of The Universe" (German Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster)