Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set
Black Sabbath have announced the on June 8th release of a new limited edition 7" vinyl box called "Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set" One of the highlights of the collection is five rare single edits of "Iron Man", The collection will also feature 10 unique color picture sleeves, liner notes booklet detailing the rarities and more, lift-off lid box an exclusive 'Henry Devil' spider-dink seven-inch adapter that can also be used as a key ring and more. Singles Included:
