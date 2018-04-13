News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single
04-13-2018
.
Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid have announced that they will be releasing a new two track single called "Beds Are Burning", which they will be offering digitally beginning on May 4th.

The a-side of the single will feature Comeback Kid's take on the classic Midnight Oil song and the b-side will be a previously unreleased song called 'Little Soldier' created during the Outsider sessions.

Frontman Andrew Neufeld had this to say, "A while back I randomly saw the video for the song Beds Are Burning. I had heard it in passing many times before but the video intrigued me at that particular time.

"After finding out that it was a protest song about giving back lands to an indigenous group in Australia, it resonated with me because of the current situation our Canadian government has with its indigenous people."

The digital release will be followed by a special limited edition (500 copies) 7" vinyl version they will be selling at shows (beginning with their Australian tour dates).

