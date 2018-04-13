Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Bentley co-wrote 10 of the 13 new tracks featured on the effort and began conceiving the new music while visiting the Rocky Mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado.

He explains, "I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar. It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn't describe it. I was like 'How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?' I realized I couldn't bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there."

Bentley returned to Telluride with his production team Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr last November to record the effort at the Studio in the Clouds.

"For me it's the best of both worlds, and it feels like something new. It's powerful but also happy, with acoustic sensibility mixed in with the big sounds I like to have for the road," Bentley added. "They are the songs I'd play for somebody to say, 'This is who I am right now.'"

Tracklisting:

1. Burning Man (Feat. Brothers Osborne)

2. The Mountain

3. Living

4. Woman, Amen

5. You Can't Bring Me Down

6. Nothing On But The Stars

7. Goodbye In Telluride

8. My Religion

9. One Way

10. Son Of The Sun

11. Stranger To Myself

12. Travelin' Light (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. How I'm Going Out