News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
04-13-2018
.
Dierks Bentley

Country music star Dierks Bentley has announced that he will be releasing his ninth studio album, which will be entitled "The Mountain" on June 8th.

Bentley co-wrote 10 of the 13 new tracks featured on the effort and began conceiving the new music while visiting the Rocky Mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado.

He explains, "I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar. It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn't describe it. I was like 'How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?' I realized I couldn't bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there."

Bentley returned to Telluride with his production team Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr last November to record the effort at the Studio in the Clouds.

"For me it's the best of both worlds, and it feels like something new. It's powerful but also happy, with acoustic sensibility mixed in with the big sounds I like to have for the road," Bentley added. "They are the songs I'd play for somebody to say, 'This is who I am right now.'"

Tracklisting:
1. Burning Man (Feat. Brothers Osborne)
2. The Mountain
3. Living
4. Woman, Amen
5. You Can't Bring Me Down
6. Nothing On But The Stars
7. Goodbye In Telluride
8. My Religion
9. One Way
10. Son Of The Sun
11. Stranger To Myself
12. Travelin' Light (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
13. How I'm Going Out

Dierks Bentley MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dierks Bentley T-shirts and Posters

More Dierks Bentley News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line

Dierks Bentley Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour 2017 In Review

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced- Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour- Tool Music Clinics- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.