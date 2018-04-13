|
FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video
.
FYKE has released a new music video for their latest single "Awake". The song comes from their group's "Nightmares Deluxe" album which has amassed over half a million streams on Spotify since release. The group had the following to say about the new visual, "We currently live in a society where self-worth is misconstrued as a factor of the things you own and how many followers you have on social media. "The message that we're trying to share with 'Awake' is that money and fame do not equate to happiness." Watch an online stream of the new video here.
