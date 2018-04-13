Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

The video was directed by A.G. Rojas and Florence Welch had this to say about the new song, "This was a song that just fell out of the sky fully formed. Sometimes when you are performing you get so high, it's hard to know how to come down.

"There is this feeling of being cracked open, rushing endlessly outwards and upwards, and wanting somebody to hold you still, bring you back to yourself. It's an incredible, celestial, but somehow lonely feeling."

The track will be featured on a limited edition double A-side 7" vinyl release for Record Store Day 2018 on April 21st. The b-side will feature the song "New York poem (for Polly)," taken from Welch's forthcoming book Useless Magic. Watch the new video here.